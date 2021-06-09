Ernie Lively, 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' actor and father of Blake Lively, dead at 74

Actor Ernie Lively has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 74.

Lively – who has had a 50-year acting career with credits including "Passenger 57," "The Dukes of Hazzard," and "Turner & Hooch" – died on Thursday of cardiac complications in Los Angeles, his family said, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Per the outlet, he was surrounded by his wife, Elain, and all of his children.

Lively is the father of actress Blake Lively and appeared alongside her in the two "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" films.

RACHEL BROSNAHAN HONORS LATE AUNT KATE SPADE THREE YEARS AFTER HER DEATH

Born Ernest Brown Jr. in Baltimore, Lively was not only an actor but he was previously an English professor and served as a lieutenant in Vietnam. In addition, he taught actors and became a well-respected mentor, THR reported.

RYAN REYNOLDS PLAYFULLY PRANKS BLAKE LIVELY BY JOKING ABOUT 'AIRPORT BATHROOM SEX' IN MOTHER'S DAY TRIBUTE

Lively has also appeared in 1989's "Shocker," "Air America" in 1990, 1991's "The Man in the Moon" among others. In addition, he's appeared on TV shows like "The West Wing," "Seinfeld" and "Murder, She Wrote."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lively and Elain tied the knot in 1979. In addition to Blake, they share son Eric Lively ("So Weird"). He is also step-father to Robyn ("Twin Peaks"), Lori ("ER") and Jason ("National Lampoon’s European Vacation").

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.