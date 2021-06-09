Expand / Collapse search
Ernie Lively, 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' actor and father of Blake Lively, dead at 74

The 'Dukes of Hazzard' actor died of cardiac complications in Los Angeles

By Mariah Haas, Julius Young | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Actor Ernie Lively has died, Fox News can confirm. He was 74.

Lively – who has had a 50-year acting career with credits including "Passenger 57," "The Dukes of Hazzard," and "Turner & Hooch" – died on Thursday of cardiac complications in Los Angeles, his family said, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR). 

Per the outlet, he was surrounded by his wife, Elain, and all of his children.

Lively is the father of actress Blake Lively and appeared alongside her in the two "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" films.

Actress Blake Lively, father Ernie Lively and mother Elaine Lively attend the ceremony honoring Ryan Reynolds with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2016, in Hollywood, Calif.  (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Born Ernest Brown Jr. in Baltimore, Lively was not only an actor but he was previously an English professor and served as a lieutenant in Vietnam. In addition, he taught actors and became a well-respected mentor, THR reported.

Lively has also appeared in 1989's "Shocker," "Air America" in 1990, 1991's "The Man in the Moon" among others. In addition, he's appeared on TV shows like "The West Wing," "Seinfeld" and "Murder, She Wrote."

NEW YORK - JULY 28:  Actors Ernie Lively and Blake Lively  attend the premiere of "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on July 28, 2008 in New York City.  (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Lively and Elain tied the knot in 1979. In addition to Blake, they share son Eric Lively ("So Weird"). He is also step-father to Robyn ("Twin Peaks"), Lori ("ER") and Jason ("National Lampoon’s European Vacation").

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates. 

