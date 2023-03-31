Yamaha built a motorcycle that won't tip over

Weebles will love this.

Yamaha has new technology that allows a two-wheel motorcycle to balance itself.

The Advanced Motorcycle Stability Assist System (AMSAS) is being developed to assist riders at low speeds.

It incorporates actuators attached to the front wheel and handlebars that can make adjustments to keep the bike upright.

"[Its most distinctive feature is] its approach to use an arrangement highly applicable to existing vehicles since it does not require any modifications to the frame," Project Leader Akitoshi Suzuki said.

A six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit provides the data needed to make the AMSAS operate.

Yamaha said the front motor uses "the dynamics of an inverted pendulum," which is like balancing a broom on your hand in a high-tech way.

That action combined with steering inputs can keep the bike upright at a near standstill or while it is rolling along, which could help riders from dropping it as they get going or are coming to a stop.

The next phase of the project is reducing the size of the equipment so that it can be better incorporated into a production motorcycle.

Yamaha has previously demonstrated a creation called Motobot that could operate autonomously on a racetrack at high speeds.

The project was designed with what looks like a robot rider permanently attached to it.

Some of Motobot's technology has been incorporated into the AMSAS.