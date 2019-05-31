Wrecked rare "1966 Shelby GT350" on eBay is a diamond in rough shape

Update: Following the publication of this article, the seller said it is possible that the car is a replica, which it has since been confirmed to be Fox News Autos.

This Mustang is no junkyard dog, but someone is going to have to throw it a bone to get its tail wagging again.

A rare 1966 Shelby GT350 has hit eBay after being hit pretty badly in an accident.

The white fastback featured on BarnFinds.com is being offered with a salvage title, and it’s easy to see why. The left rear corner is bashed in so far that the cabin is crooked, while the right front fender is also crushed.

It looks like it’s in pretty good condition, otherwise. There’s no significant damage to its 289 V8, which the Glendale, Calif., seller says turns over but doesn’t run because of a hole in the gas tank, and the parts of the interior that survived are in great shape for a 53 year-old-car car with 93,000 miles on it.

That’s aside from the glove compartment, which is missing its door even though the dashboard is perfectly fine. Commenters on BarnFinds.com speculate that the owner may have had it signed by Carrol Shelby – as many Shelby owners do with their cars – and kept it for a souvenir.

Fewer than 1,400 GT350 fastbacks were built in 1966 and the Hagerty Price Guide says that their values run from about $125,000 to $250,000, depending on the condition. Considering the high mileage and the fact that it’s equipped with the least desirable automatic transmission option, this one probably wasn’t on the high end of that range before the crash, but presents an opportunity for someone up to the combined challenge of restoring it and getting the salvage title cleared.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE