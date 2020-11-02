Expand / Collapse search
World's laziest lion spotted 'driving' SUV

Zumba photographed behind the wheel

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
As if they weren’t dangerous enough already.

SWNS

SWNS

A funny photo has captured the moment that a lion got behind the wheel of an SUV at a wildlife park in Switzerland.

Photographer Emmanuel Keller captured the moment that Zumba’s majestic head could be seen through the driver’s side window.

"To me it looks like Zumba is driving around the enclosure in his off-road car, to impress his 'wife' Timba," Keller told SWNS.

'JURASSIC PARK' FORD EXPLORER HAS A SCARY SURPRISE

Unfortunately, for what at first appears to be the world’s laziest lion, the vehicle is inoperable and was placed in the enclosure for it to play with.

The Silkypark zoo rescues and rehabilitates injured and aging exotic animals from zoos and private collections.

