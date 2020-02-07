Expand / Collapse search
Woman uses foot to call 911 after she gets her hands trapped while changing a flat tire

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
A Charlotte, N.C., woman changing a flat tire had to use her feet to dial 911 after her car fell off its jack and trapped her hands.

(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Colleton County Fire-Rescue says the woman, whose identity was not released, was parked on the shoulder of I-95 and installing the spare when the jack slipped and both of her hands got trapped between the tire and the fender. Photos indicate the corner of the car she was working on was parked on the grass siding rather than paved asphalt.

(Colleton County Fire-Rescue)

Unable to free her hands, after about 35 minutes she’d managed to remove a shoe and use her toes to get her cell phone and dial 911.

Rescue crews were able to get one of her hands out with a prybar, but had to use a hydraulic spreader to lift the car so she could remove the other hand.

The entire ordeal lasted 45 minutes, according to the official report, and the woman suffered severe damage to both hands and all of her fingers, requiring treatment at a local trauma center.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu