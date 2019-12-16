'Incredibly drunk' driver didn't know he was missing tire

Forget something?

Police in Rotherham U.K. pulled over a Peugeot sedan on Saturday night because its front wheel didn’t have a tire, and that’s not all that was missing.

South Yorkshire Police said that the driver didn’t have insurance or a valid license and was “so incredibly drunk” he didn’t know about the tire.

He’d also failed to make two court appearances for previous offenses.

Under U.K. law, drunk drivers can be punished with six months imprisonment, a one-year driving ban and an unlimited fine determined by the court.

