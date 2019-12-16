Expand / Collapse search
'Incredibly drunk' driver didn't know he was missing tire

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Forget something?

(SWNS)

Police in Rotherham U.K. pulled over a Peugeot sedan on Saturday night because its front wheel didn’t have a tire, and that’s not all that was missing.

(SWNS)

South Yorkshire Police said that the driver didn’t have insurance or a valid license and was “so incredibly drunk” he didn’t know about the tire.

He’d also failed to make two court appearances for previous offenses.

SEE: COPS PULL OVER CAR WITH BIZARRE BUBBLY TIRE

Under U.K. law, drunk drivers can be punished with six months imprisonment, a one-year driving ban and an unlimited fine determined by the court.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu