Woman claims she was fined $350 for eating ice cream while driving

An Australian woman is fighting a $350 ticket she received while eating ice cream while driving.

Michelle Course said the police mistook the bar she had in her hand for a cellphone, News.com.au reported.

“There’s no way that I could be eating my Magnum Ego and holding my phone and driving, all at the same time,” she said during a segment on “A Current Affair.”

Course believes the officer saw something glint and assumed it was a phone.

“Whether or not he spotted this ring or my watch, I’m not sure,” she said.

The 34-year-old Melbourne resident has a receipt showing that she’d purchased the treat just six minutes before being pulled over, and still had the stick and wrapper in the car when the officer issued the ticket.

Victoria Police confirmed a mobile phone violation, which also comes with license points, was issued and said the recipient has the right to contest the charge in court.

