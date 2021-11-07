Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Larson wins 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix

The championship is Larson's first

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Kyle Larson won the NASCAR championship race at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday to claim the 2021 Cup Series title.

Larson's title is his first and the 14th for Hendrick Motorsports.

Larson's title is his first and the 14th for Hendrick Motorsports. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The win was Larson's 10th of the season and secured the 14th championship for Hendrick Motorsports.

The championship is Larson's first and comes one season after he was suspended from NASCAR and fired from Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during a live streamed online simulation race.

Larson benefited from a late yellow flag and a quick pit stop that allowed him to move from fourth to first for the restart with 24 laps to go.

Larson led the final 24 laps, finishing ahead of championship contender Martin Truex Jr.

Larson led the final 24 laps, finishing ahead of championship contender Martin Truex Jr. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

2017 champion Martin Truex Jr., who was leading before the yellow flag flew, pressed Larson all the way to the finish line, but couldn't find a way past.

Championship contender Denny Hamlin finished third ahead of Ryan Blaney and Larson's teammate Chase Elliott, who was looking to repeat as Cup Series champion.

"There were so many points of this race where I did not think that we were going to win and without my pit crew on that last stop we would not be standing right here," Larson said after the victory.

"They are the true winners of this race, they're true champions, I'm just blessed to be part of this group."

The race marked the last outing for NASCAR's sixth generation Cup Series car, which will be replaced next season by an all-new design.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos