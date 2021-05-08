WIN $10,000 FOR FREE ON THE GOODYEAR 400 NASCAR RACE AT DARLINGTON

It’s tight racing, wall-hugging and lead-swapping.

Darlington is beckoning for the first time in 2021 this weekend, promising a Mother’s Day filled with excitement and drama when the NASCAR Cup Series hits the Goodyear 400 on Sunday (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

After Kyle Busch won the Buschy McBusch Race 400 last weekend in Kansas, he moved into the top 10 in the season point standings, though Denny Hamlin, who has eight top-5 finishes in 11 starts and has won five stages, still leads the way.

Here’s a look at the questions for Sunday’s race, as well as some notes on each.

Which driver will have the best finishing position at the end of Stage 2? The options: Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano

Harvick is the only name on this list with a win at Darlington, having earned three victories and 11 top-5 finishes in his time there. That doesn’t necessarily guarantee future results, but it is usually a pretty good indicator.

Which of these drivers will have the most laps led by the end of Stage 2?The options: Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman, tie/no laps led.

Fact: Hamlin has led for 744 laps – the most in the circuit this season by 233 over Kyle Larson. At Darlington, he has three wins and has lead for 593 laps in 17 races. That’s why he is considered the best pick of this group.

How many cautions will there be by the end of Stage 2?The options: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8-plus

Last year, right after the circuit restarted after the COVID-19 pause, there were back-to-back races at Darlington that saw 10 and 11 cautions. The style of track and the type of racing that goes on within the smaller confines – plus the need to ride up near the wall – usually means a few more yellow flags than normal.

Which of these drivers will have the fastest lap by the end of Stage 2?The options: Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman

Conventional wisdom is that Darlington could be a good track for the Toyota cars, which have fared pretty well in these races over the years, including Hamlin's win last year. That would favor Truex, who is second in the overall standings. However, Harvick has won two of the three races there since last May and has shown an ability to handle the track well.

Which manufacturer will have the most cars in the top 5 of Stage 2?The options: Toyota, Chevy, Ford, tie

Ford and Toyota have dominated at Darlington the past eight races, as Chevy hasn't won there since 2014. Expect a heavy presence by Toyota and Ford once again in the top 5.

Which team will have the most drivers in the top 5 of Stage 2?The options: Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Childress Racing, tie

With Harvick having won two of the past three races, that speaks well to Stewart Haas. The only problem: In those three races, Harvick is the only one who has finished in the top 5. If Hamlin and Truex finish well – and they have all season – it could be another good day for Joe Gibbs Racing.

