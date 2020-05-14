Who do YOU think will win NASCAR's The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway?

Odds are Kyle Busch will take the checkered flag at Sunday's NASCAR The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway, at least according to the bookmakers at BetOnline.

They have him at 6 to 1 to win, with Denny Hamlin right behind him at 7 to 1. But Hamlin has won at the track twice, and Busch only once. Then there's Jimmie Johnson, who has three victories at "The Track Too Tough to Tame," and last September's winner Erik Jones.

So what driver is REALLY going to win NASCAR's first race back after a two-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic? Let us know who and why via the Twitter post below. We'll be sharing some responses with the entire FoxNews.com audience before the race.

The Real Heroes 400 will be broadcast live on FOX at 3:30 pm ET, on Sunday, May 17.