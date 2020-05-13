Who is odds-on favorite to win NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington?

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington will take place on Sunday, May 17 and mark the sport's return to racing after a two-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic. This is the 116th Cup race hosted by Darlington Raceway since 1950.

Here are the favorites to take home the win at Darlington:

5). Chase Elliott

Odds to win: +800/8:1

Elliott competed in five races at Darlington Raceway over his career. His best finish came in 2018 when he came in fifth place. Elliott, the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Rookie of the Year, won the 2014 NASCAR Nationwide Series championship, becoming the first rookie to win a national series championship in NASCAR.

4). Martin Truex Jr.

Odds to win: +750/15:2

Truex Jr. has participated in 14 races at Darlington Raceway. In 2016, he finished in first place, and ultimately came away with the victory at the event. He is the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion and a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.

3). Kevin Harvick

Odds to win: +750/15:2

In 23 races at Darlington Raceway, Harvick finished in the top 10 of the race 12 times. He came in first in 2014, he placed in second in 2003 and 2016, and he finished in third in 2002. Harvick is also the third-winningest driver in Xfinity Series history with 47 wins.

2). Denny Hamlin

Odds to win: +700/7:1

Hamlin won at Darlington Raceway in 2010 and 2017. He has also finished second three times (2007, 2012, and 2013.) He has won over 30 NASCAR Cup Series races, including the Daytona 500 in 2016, 2019, and 2020.

1). Kyle Busch

Odds to win: +600/6:1

In 15 races at Darlington, Busch came in first place once, in 2008. But the defending NASCAR Cup champion also has 10 top 10 finishes at the raceway. He holds several records in NASCAR competition, including the most race wins in a season across the top three NASCAR series -- with 24 -- which he accomplished in 2010.

OTHER CONTENDERS

Brad Keselowski +1000/10:1

Joey Logano +1000/10:1

Alex Bowman +1200/12:1

Erik Jones +1600/16:1

Kurt Busch +1800/18:1

Jimmie Johnson +2500/25:1

Odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag