Who has won the most NASCAR Cup Series races at Talladega Superspeedway?

Talladega Superspeedway has hosted some pretty wild Cup Series races over the years, but this Sunday’s could be one of the craziest yet.

The Geico 500 is being held without practice or qualifying due to challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, so the drivers really won’t know how their cars are running until the green flag flies.

Given the track’s history with “big one” crashes due to the close racing that takes place, NASCAR even decided to prohibit would-be first-time driver James Davison from competing, instead of throwing him into the deep end.

Chase Elliott is the defending champ of the spring race, which is his only win at the track. So who has the most?

BRAD KESELOWSKI: 5 WINS

Keselowski has the most wins at Talladega of any active driver and has the opportunity to leapfrog the two in front of him this year.

DALE EARNHARDT JR.: 6 WINS

If Dale Jr. learned anything from his father, it’s how to drive at Talladega. The NASCAR scion scored six wins at the track, including an unprecedented four in a row from October 2001 to April 2003.

JEFF GORDON: 6 WINS

Gordon won six times at Talladega, but one may have felt more like a defeat. His victory at the April 29, 2007 race moved him ahead of the late Dale Earnhardt on the all-time wins list with 77, and it happened on Earnhardt’s birthday, resulting in boos and beer cans being hurled his way.

DALE EARNHARDT: 10 WINS

The Intimidator’s last career win came at Talladega, when he beat Kenny Wallace in an epic battle for the checkered flag by .119 seconds. But in 1993 he led Eddie Irvan across the finish line by just .02 seconds, which is tied for fourth-closest finish in NASCAR history.

