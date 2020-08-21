Here's when the new Jeep Wagoneer will debut

The Jeep Wagoneer train will be rolling into town on Sept. 3 when the long-awaited SUV debuts.

The all-new Wagoneer and larger, possibly more luxurious Grand Wagoneer sibling will compete against full-size models including the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition when they go on sale next year.

The vehicles have been gestating longer than a typical development cycle, having gone through several iterations, but Jeep is understood to have settled on a body-on-frame design using the platform of the Ram 1500 pickup.

It will be the first time Jeep has offered the nameplates as standalone models since 1991.

Teaser images of the new trucks reveal that it will have a modern take on the electric razor-style grill seen on the classic Wagoneer and offer finely-crafted interior trim.

Photos of camouflaged prototypes being tested on public roads have revealed that the trucks will feature fully-independent suspensions like the SUVs from GM and Ford. A lineup of powertrains borrowed from the Ram 1500 – which could include V6, V8 and diesel options – should be expected along with three rows of seating.

Another image that Jeep released shows the Wagoneer nameplate next to an American flag, which symbolizes its made-in-America status, as it will be produced at the Warren, Mich., plant that currently builds Ram 1500s.

Pricing has not been announced, but the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer's competitors range from $50,000 to $100,000.

