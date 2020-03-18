Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC.

Watch Dale Earnhardt Jr's hilarious reaction to finding out his wife is pregnant

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is going to be a dad … again.

The NASCAR star’s 22-month-old daughter Isla announced on her mom Amy’s Instagram account that she’s “gonna be a seester!”

Amy also posted a video of the moment she and Isla told Dale the news. He was so stunned when he saw Isla wearing a shirt that said "super amazing sister" that he got a little confused:

“How do you know it’s a girl,” he asked?

“She’s a sister, either way,” Amy explained.

"Oh, she's (Isla) the sister," he responded.

The proud papa to be doesn’t just have a lot going on at home, but will be competing in a NASCAR Cup race this weekend in the virtual world. The semi-retired driver will take part in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational sim racing series alongside several Cup regulars until the suspended real-world season resumes after May 3.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor. Follow him @garygastelu