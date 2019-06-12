Cute ute? VW Beetle pickup kit is a sell out

Volkswagen has been thinking about bringing a compact pickup truck to the U.S., and it might want to hurry up.

Custom car body outfit Smyth Performance has unveiled a conversion kit to turn a VW New Beetle into a pickup and it’s already the Massachusetts company’s best seller.

According to Motor 1, the first 100 kits were sold out during a pre-order period at $2,990 a pop. It's compatible with the New Beetle that went out of production in 2011 and features an aluminum step side bed with a retro flair that suits the car’s styling. Smyth calls them "utes", using the Australian term for a car-based pickup.

Smyth says a skilled builder can complete the installation at home and offers instructions on how to do it, but owners can also send their car to a shop to get the work done.

VW BEETLE TO END PRODUCTION IN 2019

VW brought a four-door Tiguan SUV-based pickup called the Tarok, which goes on sale in South America later this year, to the New York International Auto Show to gauge interest from customers and is seriously contemplating offering it or something like it in the U.S. soon.

Along with the Beetle, Smyth Performance also offers kits to turn the VW Golf and Jetta, Audi A4, Subaru Impreza and even the Dodge Charger into two-door pickups.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE