Video captures the moment a van jumps 10 feet into the air over roundabout

What an exit.

A driver has lost his license after he was caught on camera jumping his minivan about 10 feet in the air like a stuntman, even though it wasn’t intentional.

Ryan Lamb, then 17, was driving his minivan on the A11 highway in Atteborough, U.K., last September when he pulled out to pass another vehicle right before the entrance to a roundabout that he apparently didn’t see coming.

Unable to slow down and make the left turn in time, he drove straight at it and rode over the sloping curb, which launched the silver Citroen into the air. A motorcyclist behind him, Andy Daynes, filmed the incident on his helmet cam, although he missed the moment of impact.

“It is quite a bad roundabout, he just didn't see what was coming because he was going so fast,” Daynes told SWNS.

Lamb, who had only been driving for three months at the time, and his two passengers escaped the wreck with superficial injuries. However, he has now been hit with approximately $500 in fines, 80 hours of community service and a 12-month driving ban.

"Your driving fell far below the expected standard of competent and careful driving," judge Jim Agnew said in court.

