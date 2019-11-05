Video captures raging bull attacking car, lifting it into the air

This is the moment an angry bull was filmed as it attacked a car.

The angry animal was seen near the railway station in Hajipur of the Vaishali district of Bihar in northern India.

Video shows the angry bovine lifting the car from different sides using its horns and then banging it on the ground. The bull tries to topple the vehicle several times but fails.

The locals say that the bull tried to lift the vehicle for fifteen minutes before it was chased away by the brave residents. The bull is seen trying to lift the vehicle and topple it in spite the residents tried chasing it away several times for 15 minutes. The residents are seen holding a log of wood in hand as they try to shoo the beast.

They also throw bricks at the animal to disperse it but it remains undeterred, then a man comes up with a glass of water in his hand pours it on the bull when it releases the car and moves away. Nobody was injured in the incident as no one was there inside the car at the time of the incident.

