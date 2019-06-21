Van rental company accused of copying logo from Vans footwear brand

It’s Vans v. vans.

The footwear giant has sent a cease and desist request to a van rental company in Dorsett, U.K., claiming its logo looks too much like its own.

The owner of WeDoVans.com told SWNS that he opened the business seven years ago and that he didn’t intend to rip-off the iconic “flying V” design.

“We have been trading here for many years and have used the logo in that time,” Simon Prout said. “Yes, there is some similarity, but it is not a copy.”

“It is an infringement to free-ride on the investment of another in a trademark with a reputation,” a letter sent form Vans’ lawyers said. “Having regard to the reputation enjoyed by the Vans trademarks which they have acquired through our client’s use, it is plain that a link will be formed in the minds of relevant public between the signs and the Vans trademarks.”

The sneaker and clothing manufacturer gave Prout until July 5 to stop using the logo.

“I will be going back to look for clemency – I hope we can come to some kind of happy medium,” Prout said.

“The problem is that we have many items which are branded. We have the vehicles, signs at our premise and then even the stationery. It would cost me thousands of pounds to do this.”

A spokesman for Vans’ lawyers told SWNS that it does not comment on ongoing legal matters.