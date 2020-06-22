Van driver follows GPS down famous 'cheese rolling' hill, wrecks

Did anyone check the back for a delivery of Double Gloucester?

A driver in England wrecked his van on Saturday after blindly following it down a famous hill.

The man took a wrong turn off the road and onto Cooper’s Hill near Gloucester, where an annual event is held that involves people chasing a wheel of cheese down a steep grassy slope, Southwest News Service reported.

"Please remember to use common sense when following a Sat-Nav,” local police posted to Twitter. Sometimes they don't always give you the most appropriate route as demonstrated by this van on Coopers Hill which got stuck and almost rolled down the hill!"

No injuries were reported, which can’t usually be said of the May cheese rolling event that was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

