Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Safety
Published

Van driver follows GPS down famous 'cheese rolling' hill, wrecks

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Steve Doocy grills up steaks with fully loaded cheese friesVideo

Steve Doocy grills up steaks with fully loaded cheese fries

Steve shares his favorite summer recipe for the 'Fox &amp; Friends' summer grilling contest.

Did anyone check the back for a delivery of Double Gloucester?

SWNS

SWNS

A driver in England wrecked his van on Saturday after blindly following it down a famous hill.

SWNS

SWNS

The man took a wrong turn off the road and onto Cooper’s Hill near Gloucester, where an annual event is held that involves people chasing a wheel of cheese down a steep grassy slope, Southwest News Service reported.

"Please remember to use common sense when following a Sat-Nav,” local police posted to Twitter. Sometimes they don't always give you the most appropriate route as demonstrated by this van on Coopers Hill which got stuck and almost rolled down the hill!"

No injuries were reported, which can’t usually be said of the May cheese rolling event that was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos