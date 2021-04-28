The Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition is the off-road minivan you didn't now you needed

The AWD Toyota Sienna is ready for something more than the school run.

Toyota is introducing a Woodland Special Edition version of the hybrid minivan that's been designed to go off-road, but don't start packing for the Rubicon Trail just yet.

The Woodland gets a .6-inch increase in ground clearance for a total of 6.9 inches, which should help it get down unpaved trails to camping sites, but is still less than most SUVs provide.

The entire Sienna lineup is now hybrid, and the AWD model adds an electric motor that drives the rear wheels, which is basically the same setup as the one in the Toyota Highlander that's built on the same platform.

The powertrain provides 245 hp in the Sienna, is good for 35 mpg combined and can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

The Woodland also comes standard with a 1,500-watt power outlet that can replace a mobile generator and roof rails with standard crossbars.

Unique 18-inch wheels and dark trim round out the package, along with a 1,200-watt JBL audio system for when the peace and quiet of the great outdoors gets to be too much for you.

Pricing for the Sienna Woodland Special Edition has not been announced, but it is scheduled to go on sale this fall.