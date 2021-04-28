Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Toyota
Published

The Toyota Sienna Woodland Edition is the off-road minivan you didn't now you needed

High-riding minivan designed for the great outdoors

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Toyota SiennaVideo

Test drive: 2021 Toyota Sienna

The 2021 Toyota Sienna is the first hybrid version of the minivan, but much more than that according to Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu

The AWD Toyota Sienna is ready for something more than the school run.

(Sienna)

Toyota is introducing a Woodland Special Edition version of the hybrid minivan that's been designed to go off-road, but don't start packing for the Rubicon Trail just yet.

The Woodland gets a .6-inch increase in ground clearance for a total of 6.9 inches, which should help it get down unpaved trails to camping sites, but is still less than most SUVs provide.

(Sienna)

The entire Sienna lineup is now hybrid, and the AWD model adds an electric motor that drives the rear wheels, which is basically the same setup as the one in the Toyota Highlander that's built on the same platform.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2021 TOYOTA SIENNA AWD

The powertrain provides 245 hp in the Sienna, is good for 35 mpg combined and can tow up to 3,500 pounds.

(Sienna)

The Woodland also comes standard with a 1,500-watt power outlet that can replace a mobile generator and roof rails with standard crossbars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unique 18-inch wheels and dark trim round out the package, along with a 1,200-watt JBL audio system for when the peace and quiet of the great outdoors gets to be too much for you.

Pricing for the Sienna Woodland Special Edition has not been announced, but it is scheduled to go on sale this fall.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos