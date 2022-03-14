Toyota 1967 2000 GT sports car sold for record $2.5 million

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many collectors agree that the sleek Toyota 2000 GT looks like a million bucks, but now there's one worth $2,535,000.

That's the price that was paid for a 1967 example of the classic sports car at the Gooding & Company Amelia Island auction, which makes it the most valuable Japanese car ever sold.

Toyota produced just 351 of the Jaguar E-Type-inspired cars from 1967 through 1970, with a single roadster built for the James Bond film "You Only Live Twice."

A 2000 GT was also the first Japanese car sold for over $1 million in 2013, but the record-setter is a particularly special one.

It is the first to carry a serialized number and is one of three that were modified by Carroll Shelby for use in SCCA C-Production class racing.

Changes to the car, which is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-six-cylinder engine engineered by Yamaha, include a racing oil pan, differential cooling, megaphone exhausts, Girling brake calipers, Koni shocks, differential cooling and a switch from a rosewood to aluminum panel in the dashboard. Racing wheels, safety equipment and a gated shifter were also added.

The car had been owned by the seller since 1980 and the identity of its buyer has not yet been revealed.