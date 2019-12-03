'Top Gear America' returning with actors Dax Shepard and Rob Corddry

Try, try again.

MotorTrend OnDemand has announced that actors Dax Shepard and Rob Corddry will be headlining its reboot of “Top Gear America” alongside automotive journalist and endurance racer Jethro Bovingdon.

The show marks the third U.S. iteration of BBC's motoring program “Top Gear,” which has been franchised in several countries in recent years.

“Top Gear USA” ran for six seasons on History from 2011 to 2016, while a previous attempt to launch “Top Gear America” on BBC America in 2017 lasted just one.

The British version of “Top Gear” has been trying to regain its footing and ratings with a whirlwind of cast changes since its famed trio of Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond left to start "The Grand Tour" on Amazon Prime in 2015.

“CHIPS” star Shepard is a well-known car enthusiast who has a collection of 17 vehicles, according to Motor Trend, while “The Daily Show” alum Corddry says he’s been into cars since he was a kid and currently owns a Porsche 911, Datsun 280Z and a Lexus RX 350.

Referencing criticism that the shows have become too staged, Corddry promised that if he’s handed a script he’ll “light it on fire and throw it away.”

“Top Gear America” will be available exclusively on the MotorTrend app, rather than its cable network, sometime in the spring of 2020.

