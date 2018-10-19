Time capsule 1934 Buick found after sitting in shipping container for 40 years

Time’s almost up to buy an amazing time capsule find.

A 1934 Buick Series 60 that’s been sitting in a storage container for the past four decades is up for auction on eBay through Saturday.

The seller tells Fox News that he had retrieved a group of containers from a client over 20 years ago and just got around to opening them up while clearing his property, even though he’d heard there may be a couple of cars still inside of them.

The Buick was in one, and is in better shape than it first appears. The interior is a mess, but the body and frame are rust free, and both the 3-speed manual transmission and straight-8 engine and 3-speed manual transmission spin, even if the latter doesn’t run.

As one of 5,300 built, the big Buick has plenty of potential as a collector car. Listed values for restored models range anywhere from $25,000 to $85,000.

This one likely has a way to go before it’s worth anywhere near that, and bidding on the no reserve auction was just over $4,000 at the time of this writing.