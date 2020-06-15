2021 Ford Bronco debut set for July 9

The rebooted Ford Bronco will finally be busting out of the chute on July 9.

The all-new SUV was set to be revealed sometime this spring, but was delayed by issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford announced the official date on Twitter, which comes just over 24 years after the last Bronco was built on June 12, 1996 at the same Wayne, Mich., factory where the new one will be produced starting early next year.

Ford has kept most details about its Jeep Wrangler competitor secret, but it will be offered in two-door and four-door models with removable roofs and feature an independent front suspension.

Video of the Bronco being tested also shows that it has a feature that brakes the inside rear wheel on slippery surfaces to help it make sharper turns in 4x4 mode.

And it's not the only truck news Ford has planned in the coming weeks. The wraps are scheduled to come off of the redesigned F-150 on June 25 during a livestreamed event.

