Special edition Jeep Gladiator sold out in 1 day

Jeep sold $250 million worth of its new Gladiators in 1 day, but don’t expect it to keep up that rate.

The automaker opened the order books for a limited run of 4,190 Launch Edition models just for April 4, which the company has deemed Jeep 4x4 day, and sold all of them.

The top of the line Gladiator Rubicons feature special badging and trim at a starting price of $60,815. The production number was a salute to the 419 area code for Toledo, Ohio, where the Gladiator is built.

And while Jeep probably won’t sell 1.5 million of them annually, as the sale day would suggest, orders can now be placed on regular production Gladiators, which have a base price of $35,040 and are expected to begin deliveries in May.