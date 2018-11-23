The new 2020 Range Rover Evoque has a virtually invisible hood

Range Rover has revealed its all-new 2020 Evoque, which has a very revealing feature.

It’s called ClearSight Ground View, and it uses cameras mounted in the grille and door mirrors to stitch together a video feed of the ground under the hood of the SUV, making the hood and everything under it virtually disappear.

It’s an extension of the 360-degree camera technology available on the company’s models today, and is meant to aid off-roading, by showing the driver exactly where the tires are in relation to obstacles.

Debuting it on the chic Evoque is a way to underline the all-wheel-drive cute ute’s capability, despite its image as a street-smart machine. Along with offering 8.3-inches of ground clearance, it can wade through water 23.6 inches deep.

Roughly the same size as the outgoing model, the new Evoque is larger inside and will be offered with Range Rover’s first mild-hybrid system, which combines a four-cylinder engine with electric motor and battery pack to provide 296 hp and improved fuel efficiency. A conventional 248 hp four-cylinder will be standard.

Pricing for the new Evoque will be announced closer to its release early next year.

2019 JAGUAR I-PACE TEST DRIVE: