This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Ford used the 100th anniversary celebration for its Rouge complex on Thursday to reconfirm plans to introduce a hybrid F-150 in 2020.
A new startup has developed a way to get lazy people to work up a sweat just by driving to work.
With all of the electric car projects underway these days, you might think the world needs another one like it needs another hole in the ozone layer.
Hyundai and Porsche want to put a ghost in your machine.
Porsche and Hyundai are investing in new technology that may bring augmented reality to car windshields, providing navigation and instruction that looks like a video game.
We sit down with Rivian Automotive CEO RJ Scaringe, who plans to reveal a luxurious off-road electric pickup and SUV at the Los Angeles auto show in November.