Kia
Published
Last Update September 10

The Kia Telluride is a Texas-sized SUV

Fox News
2020 Telluride

2020 Telluride (Kia)

The biggest accessory at this year’s New York Fashion Week is an SUV.

Kia used the event to preview its upcoming eight-passenger Telluride, which is schedule to make a formal debut at the Detroit Auto Show in January.

2020 Telluride

2020 Telluride (Kia)

The automaker collaborated with Texas-born fashion designer Brandon Maxwell to dress the otherwise street smart Telluride in stylized off-road gear that includes skid plates, an exterior spare tire carrier, a roof rack with a not-so-practical-looking ladder, an air intake snorkel and leather-trimmed side mirrors.

2020 Telluride

2020 Telluride (Kia)

Kia hasn’t revealed too many details about the full-size Telluride, but it will have all-wheel-drive and a V6 engine when it climbs atop the company’s SUV lineup next year.

