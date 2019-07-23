The Hennessey Chevrolet Silverado Goliath 6x6 is a gigantic truck

There’s a new boss in town.

Hennessey Performance has revealed the first production version of its new Chevrolet Silverado-based Goliath 6x6.

The Texas-based company starts with a Silverado Trail Boss Z71, stretches the frame to add a second rear axle, installs a custom bed with giant wheel openings and gives the truck a sky-high eight-inch lift.

It rides on a set of 20-inch wheels with 37-inch tires and its 6.2-liter V8 is boosted to 450 hp courtesy of a cold air intake and performance exhaust. Hennessey-designed bumpers, roll bar and upholstery round out the package.

The truck is one of 24 Hennessey is offering and was sold to a potato farmer from Wisconsin, but we’ll be surprised if he bought it to haul spuds to market because it has a list price of $375,000.