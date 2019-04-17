The Genesis Mint concept is the ultimate SUV alternative

As many automakers abandon the small car segments for the sales safety of utility vehicles, the latest concept from Genesis is an all-in compact.

The Mint is a two-seat electric two door aimed at urban drivers. The automaker hasn't detailed its technical specifications, but said it was designed to go around 200 miles per charge. For now, it's mostly about the style.

With a shape that falls somewhere between a hatchback and a sedan, the Mint features ultra-smooth surfaces, save for a tiny grille opening that looks like a mouth.

It's a signature feature, however, are a pair of scissor-style doors that open up to offer access to the trunk. In front of it is a leather-lined cabin with a bench seat, a rectangular steering wheel fitted with a display in the middle of it. and three small round control pods on either side.

There are also three pedals, which doesn't make a lot of sense for an electric car, but who knows what they have planned.

As of now, there are no plans to put it into production, but there won't be anything else like it if Genesis ever did.