The Barracuda in the barn - classic Plymouth parked for 30 years up for auction

Sometimes “barn finds” don’t have to be found, because the person who parked it knew where it was all along.

That’s the case with a sketchy, but straight 1971 Plymouth Barracuda that was left in an actual barn in Syracuse, N.Y., 30 years ago before its owner “robbed” its radiator to use in his truck and never replaced it.

The red coupe’s 318 cu-in V8 doesn’t run and the brakes don’t work, but the car is on wheels and ready to roll out the door for anyone willing to pay the undisclosed reserve price set for its eBay auction, which is higher than the $7,000 bid on the car as of this writing.

That’s still well short of the $21,000 the Hagerty Price Guide says one of these in fair condition is worth, while a fully-restored example could fetch $50,000. Despite the wear and literal tears in its upholstery, the experts at BarnFinds.com think it has potential for someone willing to put in the work.

If no one takes up the challenge by Oct 15, the owner says no problem, he’ll just leave it there for another 30 years.

