The 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 can do this faster than any other muscle car

The 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 can go from 0 mph to 0 mph in 10.6 seconds. With a stop at 100 mph in between.

Ford has run its powerful new pony through the benchmark 0-100-0 mph test that Carrol Shelby once used to promote the combined acceleration and braking performance of his sports cars, and it put down a time that should make it the king of the muscle cars.

The impressive performance is thanks largely to the GT500’s computer-controlled 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, which can manage the 760 hp 5.2-liter V8’s 625 lb-ft of torque under acceleration better than a manual could, and its massive set of 16.5-inch front brake discs squeezed by Brembo calipers.

The GT500 also features lightweight carbon fiber rims wrapped in super-sticky custom-designed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, which can be warmed up before sprints with a rubber-burning line-lock system.

According to recent tests by Motor Trend, the 10.6 sec. time beats all of the Mustang’s current muscle car rivals, with the Camaro ZL1 requiring 11.1 sec. and the heavy Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye 11.8 sec, while the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 sports car clocked in at 10.4 sec. in standard form and 9.7 sec. with its optional high-downforce rear wing. However, the magazine’s figures typically come from adding separate 0-100 mph acceleration and 100-0 mph braking tests, rather than the single sprint-and-stop run that Ford used.

The $73,995 Mustang also put in an impressive result against its stablemate, the $450,000 Ford GT, which received a 9.9 sec. result from Motor Trend, although Ford has never released out its own official figure. Ford also says the GT500 will also be able to cover a quarter-mile in under 11 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 180 mph. You can expect plenty of additional specifications to be revealed ahead of the GT500's launch late this year.