The 2020 Buick Encore GX is a big little SUV

Buick’s best-seller is about to get some competition … from itself.

The Buick Encore GX is a slightly larger version of the Encore subcompact SUV that comes with new powertrain options and technology.

The tweener will slip under the Envision in Buick’s lineup when it goes on sale next spring powered by a 1.2-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine of yet-unspecified power, or an optional 1.3-liter turbo rated at 155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque.

Both motors are available in front-wheel-drive models with a CVT automatic transmission, while all-wheel-drive versions get the 1.3-liter with a 9-speed automatic.

The Encore GX will come standard with electronic driver aids like automatic emergency brakes and lane-keeping assist, while a list of advanced features that includes adaptive cruise control and a 360-degree camera system will also be offered.

Most important to its positioning, the Encore GX provides more passenger room than its smaller sibling, plus 24.3 cubic feet of cargo space compared to the Encore’s 18.8 cubic feet.

Buick sold nearly 74,000 Encores through the first nine months of 2019, which was nearly twice as many as its next most popular model, the Enclave. Pricing for the Encore GX has not been announced, but the Encore starts at $23,200.

