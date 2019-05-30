The 1,000 hp Hennessey Maximus is the Jeep Gladiator from Hell

The new Jeep Gladiator is one of the hottest trucks of the year and just hitting showrooms, but Hennessey Performance is already offering a custom version it thinks is much more entertaining.

The Texas-based tuner’s Maximus 1000 is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that’s been shoehorned under the hood and modified to deliver 1,000 horsepower. That’s nearly four times as much as the Gladiator’s factory 285 hp V6 can muster.

The 4x4 truck is also fitted with unique bumpers, leather upholstery with Maximus badging, an LED light bar, 20-inch wheels, and a 6-inch lift kit. Pricing is similarly sky high and starts at $200,000, with just 24 examples to be built over the next year.

And while Jeep currently sells a Hellcat-powered version of the Grand Cherokee, it won’t be putting it in the Gladiator or Wrangler it’s based on.

Company boss Tim Kuniskis told Drive that the motor will fit, but not with enough room left over to pass government crash tests, which don’t apply to aftermarket builds.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS AUTOS ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE