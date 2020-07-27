Tesla Cybertruck to be 'painted' with fire?

The Tesla Cybertruck is set to be a hot model, possibly in more ways than one.

The pickup will be made from stainless steel, which is difficult to paint. Elon Musk has said that colors other than silver will be made available by offering vinyl wraps, but there may be another way.

One of his Twitter followers brought up the fact that the color of steel can be changed by tempering it with fire.

This changes the thickness of the iron oxide on the surface of the metal, which creates an effect called thin-film interference that can modify the color across a rainbow of yellows, browns, purples and blues depending on the temperature.

The method has never been used on a series production car and is difficult to create a uniform color with, but Musk said the effect would be possible with the unique 304L stainless steel alloy that will be used for the truck and the Starship rocket being built by SpaceX.

Musk didn’t confirm that Tesla would offer the option, but did say that he’d go with Blue Steel.

Zoolander would approve.

