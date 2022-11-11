Tesla camera catches Texas tire thieves in the act

Big Brother is everywhere.

Everywhere there's a Tesla, that is.

A trio of masked thieves was caught on a Tesla's security camera stealing the wheel and tire off of a Corvette parked in a Southlake, Texas, lot.

Teslas are equipped with cameras that are used for their electronic driver aid systems, like Autopilot, but they can also record video to keep an eye on the car and its surroundings when it is left unattended.

The video posted to YouTube by the Southlake Police shows them getting out of a black Dodge Charger sedan and jacking up the white Corvette in broad daylight at 1:39 pm on November 3.

They then quickly remove the driver's side rear wheel in less than a minute, stuff it in the trunk of their vehicle and pull away.

"The three look like they’re working for NASCAR with the speed and practice of their theft, though we’ve never seen NASCAR crews have their pants slowly, slowly, slooooowly drop," the department wrote in the caption for the video, which showed one of the alleged criminal's pants slip down.

A department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that the value of the theft in the complaint filed is $1,600.

No arrests have been made, but the department is asking for anyone "TIRE-d of petty crime like this happening in your fair city" with information on the car, which was wearing a Texas license plate with the number HJX 1452, to contact it.

"If you recognize any of these bad guys or know some buddies bragging about how they finally got their wheel theft time under a minute, please reach out to crime analyst Diana Smith at 817-748-8915 or email her at dsmith@ci.southlake.tx.us. As always, you can reach out to us on our socials. Good luck gumshoes!"