Tesla set on Autopilot slams into Michigan State Police car

A Tesla driver with a suspended license using his car's Autopilot feature slammed into a Michigan State Police car parked on the side of a highway early Monday morning.

The agency tweeted that the trooper was responding to an accident involving a car and a deer on I-96 in Eaton County and had the patrol car's emergency lights illuminated.

The Tesla Model Y struck the driver's side rear corner of the police car damaging both vehicles.

No one was injured in the incident, but the 22-year-old driver was cited with violating the state's Move Over law and driving with a suspended license.

Autopilot is a system that is capable of steering a Tesla within a highway lane while controlling its speed, according to the automaker.

In Detroit on Monday, a Tesla Model Y crashed into the trailer of a semi-truck in what was initially suspected to be another Autopilot incident, but police later said they didn't think the feature was being used, Fox 2 WJBK reported.

However, the Detroit Police and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are continuing investigations into the accident to determine if the technology was involved.