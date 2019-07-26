Police pull over Colorado driver who fixed tail light with red sports drink bottle

This driver wasn't fooling anyone.

Police in Colorado say they pulled over a driver this week who tried to hide the fact that he had a broken tail light by placing a red sports drink in its place.

"While we appreciate the ingenuity of this tail light, this is not a permanent solution," the Longmont Police Department said in a post on Facebook. "Working tail lights prevent accidents."

Authorities told KMGH-TV that the driver was on his way to get the light fixed when he was pulled over in Longmont, about 30 miles north of Denver.

The station reported that all on-road vehicles in Colorado must display red or amber lights in the rear of their vehicles that are visible at least 100 feet away in the sunlight.

The driver was let go without a ticket and later was spotted at a garage getting the light replaced, KMGH-TV reported.

"If your tail lights are broken, please get them repaired," the department said.

Fox News' Kira Grant contributed to this report.