It doesn't suck: Vacuum giant Dyson reveals first images of its upcoming electric car

Vacuum cleaner specialist Dyson is giving a sneak peek of its future electric car.

The British manufacturer first revealed plans for an automobile in 2017 and is aiming to start production by 2021.

The images are from a patent filing that company founder James Dyson shared with Autocar. Dyson has been particularly secret with the project, due to the competitive nature of the segment it's looking to compete in.

The utility vehicle depicted is roughly the same size as a Range Rover, but with a longer wheelbase, higher ground clearance and lower roof. Three rows of seats sit on top of a floor-mounted battery pack of unspecified chemistry, size and capacity. Along with traditional lithium-ion cells, Dyson is working on solid state batteries that promise lower weight and quicker charging. The company has a lot of experience with rechargeable tech through its wireless vacuums.

The vehicle features unusually tall and narrow tires on 24-inch rims, which Dyson said contributes to lower rolling resistance for improved efficiency.

Dyson cautions, however, that while the packaging of the vehicle shown is an accurate representation of what's to come, the styling may not be indicative of the finished product.

The company is currently developing the vehicle at a test facility that it built on a decommissioned military airfield in England, while production is earmarked for a factory it has planned in Singapore.

Don’t go looking for one in or in the parking lot of your local Bed Bath and Beyond anytime soon, though, as Dyson is initially targeting China and other markets in Asia.

