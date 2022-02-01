Stuck: Ford patents pickup with magnetic bed to hold cargo in place

One of the odd quirks of Ford's aluminum-bodied F-Series pickups is that magnets don't stick to them.

It's really only an issue for business owners who hang magnetic advertising signs on the sides of their trucks, but Ford has come up with a new idea for holding other things in place.

The automaker has received a patent, first reported on by Muscle Cars & Trucks, for a pickup bed embedded with magnets designed to secure cargo while the vehicle is in motion without any strings attached.

The patent explains a number of methods to achieve this using circular pairs of stacked magnets that are rotated to adjust the strength of their magnetism, either manually or by using powered servos.

Strategically placed around the cargo floor of a pickup, SUV or van, the magnets can be activated separately or in concert and turned off to release whatever's attached to them. Since the bed is aluminum, it's easy to isolate the magnetized areas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ford hasn't indicated plans to put the feature into production, and it hasn't been spotted being tested yet, but the pickup bed wars are in full swing with various tailgate designs and cargo bed storage solutions being introduced in recent years, and a magnetic bed could prove to be an attractive feature to truck buyers.