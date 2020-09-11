Expand / Collapse search
Stretched Ram pickup with 16-foot bed is a very long hauler

A 4x4 super fan built the super-long truck

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haulVideo

The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is ready for the long haul

Ram's new light duty diesel pickup can cover a lot of ground with impressive fuel economy and towing numbers, Fox News Autos editor Gary Gastelu reports.

And you thought your pickup could haul.

An off-road truck super fan has built a Ram 4500 with a 16-foot-long bed, twice the maximum length that the factory offers.

(Off Road History Museum)

According to The Drive, the custom Ram has a 205-inch wheelbase, which is longer than an entire Dodge Charger sedan and is powered by a 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine.

It belongs two Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan of Sharjah, UAE, who owns the world’s largest collection of 4x4 vehicles, and is a fully-functional truck.

Al Nahyan has even fitted it with a tarp to turn the bed into a pool, which may be the most pickup truck thing you can do.

He’s not the first to build a super-sized Ram, however. In 2012, the automaker revealed the Long Hauler concept, which is a Mega Cab Ram with an eight-foot bed and an auxiliary gas tank sandwiched between them that gave it a range of 1,700 miles between fill-ups. That’s enough to get it cross-country with just one stop.

(Ram)

Ram actually considered putting it into production, but ultimately couldn’t make a business case for it. However, it will be introducing the 702 hp Ram 1500 TRX later this year, which hauls in a very different way, covering a quarter-mile in less than13 seconds.

The museum includes several unique creations, including a Jeep Wrangler equipped with pontoons

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos

