Stolen pink 'Sexy Lexy' sports car returned to owner after 28 years

Carol Richards rally raced the car in Australia

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
An eye-popping stolen pink sports car has been reunited with its rightful owner after 28 years.

(Victoria Police/Carol Richards)

Carol Richards of Melbourne, Australia, purchased the Holden Torana GTR XU-1 she nicknamed “Sexy Lexy” in 1973 and rally raced it for years before it was stolen from her driveway in 1992.

But it wasn’t until 2016 when a police investigation into a stolen car reselling ring that was cloning hot vehicles with new serial numbers turned up the car in a collection purchased by an unsuspecting buyer, News.com.au reported.

(Victoria Police)

Police tracked down Richards, who attended the court hearings dressed in pink and witnessed the culprit being sentenced to two years in prison and a $400,000 restitution paid to the buyer before the car was returned to her.

Richards, 74, told 9News that she’d taught her son to drive in the car and that now he’ll do the same with his son, even though “Sexy Lexy” is worth a pretty penny today.

Richards paid just $1,000 when she bought it, but the sought-after classic is now valued at over $90,000.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos