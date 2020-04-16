Steve McQueen second on automotive screen icons list. Here's who's No. 1

The King of Cool has been dethroned … in the U.K.

A new survey of Brits conducted by Hyundai named Jeremy Clarkson of “Top Gear” and “The Grand Tour” fame the greatest on-screen automotive icon ahead of Hollywood legend Steve McQueen.

Clarkson’s co-star Richard Hammond finished in third, while “Fast and Furious” actor Vin Diesel and Sean Connery, who started this whole thing as James Bond, rounded out the top five.

James May, Paul Walker, Daniel Craig, Roger Moore and Jason Statham completed the list, which was dominated by the Fast, Bond and Grand Tour franchises, with McQueen the only standalone entry.

Perhaps not coincidentally, a previous Hyundai study found that Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 was the U.K.’s favorite movie car, with McQueen’s “Bullit” Mustang down in ninth place. Regardless, they’re both worth millions of dollars today. Or pounds.

One of the Mustangs used in “Bullitt” was auctioned in January for $3.4 million and a DB5s featured in “Goldfinger” sold for $4.1 million in 2011, while an identical car used to promote the film sold for $6.4 million last August.

