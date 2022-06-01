Can you solve Ford's cryptic tweet?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ford is being mysterious.

The automaker posted a cryptic tweet on Monday teasing a big announcement coming sometime on Tuesday.

The tweet says, "Some of our favorite emoji lately:" and is followed by a black circle, a chess pawn, a black square, a black oval shape, a playing card spade, sunglasses and a black X.

A follow-up post includes only the date 6.1.22.

Ford simultaneously posted a video to its Instagram Stories that depicts the date over a flowing black sheet.

Ford hadn't previously announced any major events scheduled for the day, so it is unknown what it has in store.

One possibility is that it will debut the upcoming high performance F-150 Raptor R pickup, which is scheduled to go on sale this year, but anything is possible.

Ford regularly introduces new versions of the Mustang, including an Ice White model, so an all-black trim could be in the works.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Its future electric vehicles beyond the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit van and F-150 Lightning have also yet to be revealed. Now that F-150 Lightning deliveries have started, it could be time to get the ball rolling on the next one.

What do you think the tweet means? Let us know in the comments section.