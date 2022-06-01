Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Can you solve Ford's cryptic tweet?

Will Ford debut the upcoming high performance F-150 Raptor R?

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Video

Test drive: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is Ford's first electric truck and has features not found on any other F-Series model. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it for a spin.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ford is being mysterious.

The automaker posted a cryptic tweet on Monday teasing a big announcement coming sometime on Tuesday.

The tweet says, "Some of our favorite emoji lately:" and is followed by a black circle, a chess pawn, a black square, a black oval shape, a playing card spade, sunglasses and a black X.

A follow-up post includes only the date 6.1.22.

Ford posted a row of black emojis teasing an announcement on June 1.

Ford posted a row of black emojis teasing an announcement on June 1. (Ford)

Ford simultaneously posted a video to its Instagram Stories that depicts the date over a flowing black sheet.

Ford posted a mysterious video to Instagram with 6.1.22 over a flowing black sheet.

Ford posted a mysterious video to Instagram with 6.1.22 over a flowing black sheet. (Ford)

Ford hadn't previously announced any major events scheduled for the day, so it is unknown what it has in store.

The F-150 Raptor R will be a V8-powered version of the F-150 Raptor, which uses a turbocharged V6.

The F-150 Raptor R will be a V8-powered version of the F-150 Raptor, which uses a turbocharged V6. (Ford)

One possibility is that it will debut the upcoming high performance F-150 Raptor R pickup, which is scheduled to go on sale this year, but anything is possible.

The Ice White Mustang Mach-E and Mustang

The Ice White Mustang Mach-E and Mustang (Ford)

Ford regularly introduces new versions of the Mustang, including an Ice White model, so an all-black trim could be in the works.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Its future electric vehicles beyond the Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit van and F-150 Lightning have also yet to be revealed. Now that F-150 Lightning deliveries have started, it could be time to get the ball rolling on the next one.

What do you think the tweet means? Let us know in the comments section.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos