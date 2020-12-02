Expand / Collapse search
Pro soccer player Joe Willock wrecks Mercedes SUV on way to practice

Arsenal star told a witness after the crash, 'I'm an idiot'

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Arsenal star Joe Willock was caught on camera wrecking his Mercedes-Benz SUV while heading to practice for the Premier League team.

Arsenal soccer star Joe Willock may need to work on his footwork behind the wheel.

The 22-year-old midfielder was caught on camera taking a curve too fast in his Mercedes-Benz G-Class and hitting a guardrail.

New Mercedes-Benz G550 looks very oldVideo

The 5,500-pound SUV lost a rear wheel, swerved across the road and spun to a stop facing the wrong direction.

Willock told a witness that he was on his way to practice for the London-based team and was uninjured in the Saturday, Nov. 21st incident, according to SWNS.

The witness told him, "you went around the corner a bit fast, like," to which Willock allegedly replied, "I know, I'm an idiot."

Willock plays midfielder for Arsenal and the English U21 international side. According to WTFootball.com, his current contract with the Premier League team pays him $725,000 annually.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos