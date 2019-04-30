Smart to end U.S. sales this year

Mercedes-Benz is pulling the plug on the Smart brand in the United States.

The microcar division will discontinue sales in the U.S. and Canada at the end of the 2019 model year, the automaker has confirmed.

Smart launched in the U.S. in 2008 by selling 24,622 of its two-seat ForTwo models, but that figure fell to 14,595 in 2009 and the company was only able to deliver 1,276 cars in 2018 as it became an all-electric brand.

At less than nine feet long, the French-made ForTwo is the smallest car sold in the United States, but has a starting price of $23,900 and an EPA combined range of just 108 miles per charge.

Smart will live on in foreign markets, however. Parent company Daimler last month announced that it was entering a 50/50 joint venture with Chinese automaker Geely that will see production move to a new factory in China in 2022.

