Simon Pagenaud wins Indianapolis 500 in thrilling finish

Simon Pagenaud won the 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, narrowly holding off 2016 winner Alexander Rossi in a thrilling finish.

The veteran French driver called the victory “a dream come true” to win the 103rd running of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

Pagenaud made an audacious pass of Rossi before taking the white flag and holding off the hard-charging driver from Andretti Autosport.

Pagenaud’s victory after an incredible duel with Rossi completed a sweep of the Month of May for him. He came into the season trying to hang onto his job with Team Penske, and a brazen move near the end of the Indianapolis Grand Prix gave him a win two weeks ago.

His latest win gave team owner Roger Penske his 18th victory in his 50th year at the track.

Takuma Sato was third, Josef Newgarden fourth and defending champion Will Power was fifth.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.