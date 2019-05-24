IndyCar drivers to be protected by Aeroscreens next season

Indycar has revealed a protective Aeroscreen that will be added to its cars next season.

The device was co-developed with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and essentially combines a Formula 1-style three-point titanium Halo frame with a polycarbonate screen.

IndyCar has been looking for a solution to driver head safety ever since Justin Wilson was fatally injured when he was struck by debris at Pocono Raceway in 2015.

MARIO ANDRETTI TALKS TO FOX NEWS AUTOS ABOUT THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS INDY 500 WIN:

The low-glare screen is equipped with an anti-fogging heating element and the device has a load bearing rating of 150 kilotons. A cockpit cooling system is also being developed to work with it.

"IndyCar has always been on the forefront of driver safety," said Scott Dixon, the five-time and reigning IndyCar Series champion. "They are constantly looking and evaluating what needs to be done. It's something they have done throughout history if you look back through the different eras since auto racing started over 100 years ago."

The Associated Press contributed to this report