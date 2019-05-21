Shoppers flee bees swarming parked cars as beekeeper saves the day

Coincidence?

A beekeeper saved the day when a car was covered with hundreds of bees in the parking lot of a supermarket he happened to be shopping in.

Shoppers fled the area in panic when they saw the bees swarm from a Ford to a Honda outside the Asda in Hayle, U.K., but the expert, Rick Cornwall, calmly went home to get his protective gear and help remove them, SWNS reported.

“They are in the process of moving house and swarming is natural. It is also one of nature’s wonders like birds flocking,” Cornwall said. Bees will only sting if angered and in defense of the hive - it’s fatal for the bee - so allow them to do their thing, keep calm and keep kids away.”

Video of Cornwall’s cleanup shows him using a brush to transfer the buzzy insects from the car to a special carrying case.

“They are harmless and docile like that if left alone. If it’s your property they are resting on call a beekeeper or the council,” Cornwall advised.

