Search for missing automotive journalist David Johnson winds down

California authorities have ended major search operations for an automotive journalist who went missing on June 5.

David "Davey" Johnson’s last-known location was in Mokelumne Hill outside Sacramento, where he had been test driving a motorcycle for an assignment.

The Honda bike was found along with some of Johnson’s clothes and belongings near an access point to the Mokelumne River on June 7. Search dogs tracked his scent to the water.

Search efforts along the river and the nearby reservoir it feeds into began in earnest on June 8 and grew in the following days to include over a dozen agencies and 100 searchers.

Nearly 450 miles have been covered on foot, along with additional air and marine operations, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said foul play is not suspected in Johnson’s disappearance.

Johnson, 43, was a well-known writer who worked for Motorcyclist, Car and Driver, and other publications.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that its detectives and Marine Safety Unit would continue the search on their own unless new leads come in.